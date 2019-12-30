|
RIZZO, Emily (Lottatore) Age 96 of Lexington, MA passed peacefully Dec. 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Born Dec.1, 1923 to the late Anthony and Maria (Suffredini) Lottatore, sister of Nancy, Nazareno, Anne, Angelo, John, Anthony and Robert, survived by Edna and brother-in-law Russel Badessa. Married 55 years to the late Leo J. Rizzo and survived by children John, Janis Lupardo and Paula Riley Rizzo, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Neil Lupardo and Thomas Riley. Visiting Hours: Mass to be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Brigid's Church, Mass. Ave., Lexington, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019