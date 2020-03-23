|
McNULTY, Emma C. (Chapman) Of Dedham, March 21, 2020, age 104. Beloved wife of the late William J. Guilfoyle and the late Albert McNulty. Loving mother of James T. Guilfoyle of Dedham, the late William S. Guilfoyle, John M. Guilfoyle and Mary Ann Keefe. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of the late George, Joseph, Reginald, William Chapman, the late Ruth Keith and Loretta Martin. Private family Services will be held. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020