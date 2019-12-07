Boston Globe Obituaries
EMMA (LEBRUTO) GRANFONE

EMMA (LEBRUTO) GRANFONE Obituary
GRANFONE, Emma (Lebruto) Of Everett, formerly of S. Arcangelo Trimonte, Italy, on December 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on October 3, 1928 to the late Alessandro Lebruto and Rosa (Panarese). Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Granfone. She was the devoted mother of Antonio Granfone of Newton, and Marcella Granfone Panarese of S. Arcangelo Trimonte. A cherished grandmother of Marcella, Simona, Mariano, and Laura. Emma was the adored great-grandmother of Brando, Aurora, and Enea. Emma emigrated to the United States in May of 1979, and settled down in Everett. She proudly became a US citizen in 1987. Some of her hobbies included sewing and cooking, while family members were benefiting from both. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. She will be entombed with her late husband in Italy. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
