EMMA L. MADDEN
MADDEN, Emma L. Age 81, of Merrimac, MA passed away peacefully and comfortably on Friday, October 30th. Emma was born in Somerville, MA on January 4, 1939, to the late Richard F. and Emma L. (Donahue) Coogan. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward F. "Ned" Madden. Emma leaves behind her three children, Edward F. Madden, III and his wife Clare of North Reading, MA, Carol Gulezian and her husband Samuel of Merrimac, MA and David Madden of Newburyport, MA. In addition, Emma will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren; Ned, Daniel & Mary Madden, and Ellen & Coleman Gulezian. Emma is survived by two siblings; Elizabeth Kennedy of Weymouth, MA and MaryLou Devereaux of Malden, MA and predeceased by John Coogan, James Coogan, Richard Coogan, Edward Coogan, Sarah O'Neill, and Rosemary Cronin. Emma was a homemaker for the first part of her life in Merrimac. Once her children got older, she worked as a secretary at the Pentucket Junior High, which is now called the Pentucket Middle School. She eventually became the Head Secretary and loved working there for the better part of 25 years and developed many special relationships. Emma loved spending time with her family, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emma's memory can be sent to the Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street, Merrimac, MA 01860. Arrangements were by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 36 West Main Street, MERRIMAC.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
36 W Main St
Merrimac, MA 01860
(978) 346-9273
