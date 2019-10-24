|
|
WEIANS, Emma M. (Robisch) Age 102, died comfortably on October 21, 2019 in Wayland. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur S. "Bill" Weians who died on October 30, 1982. She is survived by her devoted daughter Patricia W. Hanson, MD and her husband Herbert C. Hanson, Esq. of Wayland. Beloved grandmother of Katherine M. (Hanson) Lingley and her husband Joseph Lingley of Weston and Herbert W. Hanson of Brighton. Cherished great-grandmother of Ada Sunshine Lingley. Also survived by three nieces and five nephews. Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that memorial gifts in Emma's memory be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, 99 Main St., Wayland, MA 01778. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019