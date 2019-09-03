|
|
SUMMA, Emma P. (D'Angelico) "Butchie" Of East Boston, Sept. 1, 2019, devoted wife of Robert P. Summa, Sr. Loving mother of Robert P. Summa, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Michael D'Angelico and Christine D'Angelico. Cherished grandmother of Nick and Alicia. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 A M. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made the the East Boston Central Catholic School, 69 London St., East Boston MA 02128. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Emma P. (D'Angelico) SUMMA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019