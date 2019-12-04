|
|
GEDDES, Emmaline (Sarao) Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, in hospice care after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Katherine (Pugliese) and Joseph Sarao. Emmy was born in Cambridge and grew up in Watertown, before living in Woburn, Westford, Naples, FL, and most recently, Scarborough, ME. Emmaline is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, James Geddes. She was the loving mother of Lauren Wirth and her husband William of Sherborn, MA and Carolyn Flaherty and her husband Daniel of Cape Elizabeth, ME. With a warm, generous manner, she taught her daughters compassion, resilience, and independence. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Sarao and his wife Eleanor of Cambridge. She enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, crafting, square dancing, wintering in Naples, and spending time with her lifelong school friends, but her greatest love was spending time with and spoiling her eight grandchildren, Casey DiPalma, Jacob, Joseph, James and Jack Wirth and Sarah, Andrew and Anna Flaherty. A Service in Celebration of Her Life will be held after the holidays. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Emmaline's memory to the Mass General Hospital Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/madrc/ or Hospice of Southern Maine at https://hsm46624.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298
View the online memorial for Emmaline (Sarao) GEDDES
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019