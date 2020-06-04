|
ANDERSON, Emmanuel E. June 18, 1937 - June 2, 2020 Emmanuel Anderson, also known to family and friends as "E," passed away at the age of 82. He was born in Columbus, Georgia to the late Estella (Shipp) Anderson and late Ocie D. Anderson. He married Delores Holloway and had 5 children. He was a longtime employee of the Boston Housing Authority. Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents Estella (Shipp) Anderson and Ocie Anderson, his wife Delores Anderson, his sister Sadie Dennis (Columbus, Georgia) and brother Ocie Anderson, Jr. (Columbus, Georgia). He is survived by his 5 children: Cheryl, Edwin, Nicolette, Jason and Soraya Anderson, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Colette Andrews, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. No Services are planned at this time. Please visit www.Legacy.com for condolences and memorials.
