VIDE, Encarnacion "Inky" Of Danvers, formerly of the North End and Attleboro, age 86, died October 19. Wife of the late Charles Vide, daughter of the late Venancio and Encarnacion Fernandez, and sister of the late Josephine Ysusi, Tillie Bonanno, Louis, Fernando, Benjamin, John & Joseph Fernandez. A retired dietician at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, she leaves a sister, Amelia "Amy" Fernandez of Peabody, and several nieces and nephews, including her caregivers Anthony and Jane Bonanno of Topsfield. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers Square www.LyonsFuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
