TAGLIERI, Enes E. (Campedelli) Age 95, of Stoughton, November 24. Wife of the late Michele D. "Mike." Mother of Mary C. Taglieri of Florida, Joan C. Taglieri and her partner Josephine O'Brien of Newburyport, Ann L. Reardon and her husband Christopher of Brockton, Paula J. Connolly and her partner Robert Humphreys of Swansea and Claire M. LaPorte and her husband Kevin of Easton. Grandmother of Stacy, Scott, Courtney, Kevin Jr., Nicole, Michael, and Jenna. Great-grandmother of Aylin, Kensington, and K.J. Daughter of the late Luigi and Cecilia (Pederzolli) Campedelli. Sister of John Campedelli, Joseph Campedelli, William Campedelli, Frank Campedelli and the late Angie Savage. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services are private. Guestbook and obituary at www.farleyfh.com
. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676