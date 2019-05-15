|
ADAMS, Enid Of Cambridge, Thurs., May 2. Devoted wife of the late Desmond Adams. Beloved aunt of Steven G. Downs, Charles Downs, Richard Ford, and Judy Ford. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Fri., May 17, 10 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Fri., 9-10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019