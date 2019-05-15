Boston Globe Obituaries
|
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
239 Harvard St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
239 Harvard St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
ADAMS, Enid Of Cambridge, Thurs., May 2. Devoted wife of the late Desmond Adams. Beloved aunt of Steven G. Downs, Charles Downs, Richard Ford, and Judy Ford. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Fri., May 17, 10 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Fri., 9-10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
