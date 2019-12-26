|
COLANGELI, Enrico A. Of Medford, December 23. Beloved husband of the late Lynda E. (Repucci) Colangeli. Devoted father of Deanna Capone and her husband Stephen of North Reading, Gina Donnelly and her husband Michael of North Reading, Enrico Colangeli, Jr. of Medford and Major Michael Colangeli, US Army, of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Loving grandfather of Giavanna, Catarina, Stephen, Amelia, Mikey and Patrick. Dear brother of John Colangeli of Andover, Madeline Gagliardi of Revere and the late Eugene Colangeli of Medford. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, December 30, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Enrico was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019