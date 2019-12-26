Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
ENRICO A. COLANGELI

ENRICO A. COLANGELI Obituary
COLANGELI, Enrico A. Of Medford, December 23. Beloved husband of the late Lynda E. (Repucci) Colangeli. Devoted father of Deanna Capone and her husband Stephen of North Reading, Gina Donnelly and her husband Michael of North Reading, Enrico Colangeli, Jr. of Medford and Major Michael Colangeli, US Army, of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Loving grandfather of Giavanna, Catarina, Stephen, Amelia, Mikey and Patrick. Dear brother of John Colangeli of Andover, Madeline Gagliardi of Revere and the late Eugene Colangeli of Medford. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, December 30, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Enrico was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
