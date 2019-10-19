Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm Street
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
ENRICO BENINATI


1931 - 2019
ENRICO BENINATI Obituary
BENINATI, Enrico Of Stoneham, October 17, 2019 at age 88. Beloved husband of Lorenza (Caminita) "Laura" Beninati. Devoted father of Rino Beninati and his wife Sue, Salvatore Beninati, Francesca DeFabrizio and her husband Robert, and twins Dona Buffington and her husband Rick and David Beninati and his wife Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Laura, Kevin, Tyler, Dana, Camille, Kara and Deric. Loving great-grandfather of Ava. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Son of the late Rosario Beninati and Francesca (Raia) Beninati. US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, Tuesday, October 22nd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Enrico's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Monday, October 21st from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
