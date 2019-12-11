|
|
PALMERINO, Enrico Sabatino "Henry" Of Wakefield, Dec 10. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Acciavatti). Loving father of Nicholas Palmerino & wife Stefanie of Wakefield, Mary Ann Matthews & husband Ed of North Billerica, and JoAnn Bourassa & husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Dear cousin of Rita Granonio of Milford, CT. Grandfather of Collin Matthews, Danielle Matthews & fiance Devin Messenger, Nicole, Tyler, and Gianna Palmerino, and Britney and Madison Bourassa. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Memorial donations may be made to: Korean War Veterans Association Inc., P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019