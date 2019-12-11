Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ENRICO PALMERINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ENRICO SABATINO PALMERINO


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ENRICO SABATINO PALMERINO Obituary
PALMERINO, Enrico Sabatino "Henry" Of Wakefield, Dec 10. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Acciavatti). Loving father of Nicholas Palmerino & wife Stefanie of Wakefield, Mary Ann Matthews & husband Ed of North Billerica, and JoAnn Bourassa & husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Dear cousin of Rita Granonio of Milford, CT. Grandfather of Collin Matthews, Danielle Matthews & fiance Devin Messenger, Nicole, Tyler, and Gianna Palmerino, and Britney and Madison Bourassa. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Memorial donations may be made to: Korean War Veterans Association Inc., P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ENRICO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -