DR. EOIN COAKLEY


1964 - 2020
DR. EOIN COAKLEY Obituary
COAKLEY, Dr. Eoin Of Marshfield, MA and formerly of Dublin, Ireland - suddenly, May 17th, 2020. Son of the late Professor Brendan and Elizabeth (Betty) Coakley. Deeply beloved and sadly missed by his sister Marianne, brothers Gary, Daragh, Raymond and the late Conor; by his sisters-in-law Helen, Susan and Judy and brother-in-law Ted; by his aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Also sadly missed by his wide circle of dear friends, neighbors, work colleagues and his beloved dogs, Bella and Molly. May his gentle soul rest in peace. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Published in The Boston Globe from May 23 to May 24, 2020
