1/
ERASMIA (VELIGRAKIS) CACCIOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERASMIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CACCIOLA, Erasmia (Veligrakis) Of Watertown, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore J. Cacciola of 51 years. Daughter of the late Emmanuel & Erasmia Veligrakis. Beloved mother of Emmanuel Cacciola & his wife Mary Beth, James Cacciola & his husband David Leonard, John Cacciola & his wife Janelle and Elaine Costales & her husband James. Devoted Yia Yia of Stephen Cacciola & his wife Meg, Scott Cacciola, Alexis, Robert & Nicole Costales and Salvi Cacciola. Great-grandmother of Charles & Margot Cacciola. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and especially her dear nieces Suzanne Diamantopoulos, Constance Silva and Vasiliki Pappas. A brief visitation will take place on Thursday, August 17th from 12- 1 pm in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. Followed by Burial in the Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge at 1:15 pm. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or to the charity of your choice. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Faggas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
01:15 PM
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved