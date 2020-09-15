CACCIOLA, Erasmia (Veligrakis) Of Watertown, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore J. Cacciola of 51 years. Daughter of the late Emmanuel & Erasmia Veligrakis. Beloved mother of Emmanuel Cacciola & his wife Mary Beth, James Cacciola & his husband David Leonard, John Cacciola & his wife Janelle and Elaine Costales & her husband James. Devoted Yia Yia of Stephen Cacciola & his wife Meg, Scott Cacciola, Alexis, Robert & Nicole Costales and Salvi Cacciola. Great-grandmother of Charles & Margot Cacciola. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and especially her dear nieces Suzanne Diamantopoulos, Constance Silva and Vasiliki Pappas. A brief visitation will take place on Thursday, August 17th from 12- 1 pm in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. Followed by Burial in the Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge at 1:15 pm. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or to the charity of your choice
. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586