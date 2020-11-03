PASCIUTO, Erasmo M. Ray Of East Wakefield, NH, formerly of Swampscott, Nov. 1, 2020. Beloved father of Dean Pasciuto and Briana Pasciuto, both of Salem. Brother of Anthony Pasciuto and his wife, Deborah, of ME and Marina Covino and her husband, Robert, of Swampscott. Ray is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. John's the Evangelist, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10am. Interment, Green lawn Cemetery, Nahant. Due to restrictions, there are limited amount of people allowed at both the church and cemetery. Please follow staff assistance and state guidelines while attending services. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be followed. Limit of 75 people in church and 25 people at graveside. Staff will be on hand for assistance. Please omit flowers and make donations in Ray's name to MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Ray was happiest spending time by the ocean either fishing, boating, or just watching and listening to the waves. He owned and operated About-Face Kitchens, a custom cabinet and furniture shop from 1989 till October 2020. All that treasured his friendship and love will miss him deeply.
Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
