MADARESE, Erasmo "Ray" Of Somerville, October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Caterina (Valente) Madarese. Loving father of Rosanna DiCastro and her husband Bob of Westminster, Joseph Madarese and his wife Donna of Somerville. Brother Salvatore Madarese of Somerville, Gina Riciniello, Lina Vaudo and her husband Pasquale both of Gaeta, Italy. Loving grandfather of Deanna Antonucci and her husband Bill, Andrea Foley and her husband Adam, Katrina DiCastro and fiancé Darren Dondero, Christina Catalano and her husband Darren, Jennifer Boyle and her husband Brian, Stephanie Riese and her husband Eric. Great-grandfather of Zachary, Mason, Joseph, Luca and Maddison. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10am, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum. Late member of A.N.M.I., Associazione Nazionale Marinai Italia.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019