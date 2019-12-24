Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Somerville, MA
View Map
ERASMO SPINOSA Obituary
SPINOSA, Erasmo Of Somerville, formerly of Gaeta, Italy, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (Marabello) Spinosa. Loving father of Theresa S. Spinosa of Somerville and the late Patrick Spinosa. Brother of the late Francesco Spinosa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in Erasmo's memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
