LUTHER, Eric A. Age 74, of Boxford, MA passed on July 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Debra Schnell Luther and father of Kristopher Luther of Merrimac, MA, Rachel Daley of Amherst, NH, Leah Luther of Mesa, AZ and the late Erik M. Luther. Also leaving his grandchildren Marcus and Trent Luther, Kaiden and Gavin Dailey, Eleora Luther. A Church Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston Street (Route 1), Topsfield, MA at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to OSLC for missionary work. Burial will be in Tonawanda, NY. www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978 774 0033
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019