BERENSON, Eric B. Of Cranston, RI, formerly of Boston, on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gerry (Lamb) Berenson. Devoted son of the late Estelle and Joseph Berenson. Devoted father of Michelle and Louis Berenson. Loving brother of Lisa and Paul Berenson. Dear uncle of Robin Berenson and great-uncle to Eva Ingemanson. Dear brother-in-law of Carol Lamb. Devoted son-in-law of Edythe and the late Harold Lamb. Private services will be held. No flowers please. Remembrances in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
