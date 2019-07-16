BIEDERMAN, Eric C. Age 62, passed away at his home on June 15, 2019. Growing up in a military family, Eric lived in many locations including Trinidad, California and Florida. He attended Lexington High School in Massachusetts where he graduated in 1974. Eric attended the University of New Hampshire, Boston School of Art and the Boston Museum of Fine Arts School. He worked for Bank of America and resided in Boston before moving to Lexington in 2012. Eric will be especially missed by his beloved schnauzer, Jack. He is survived by his parents Richard J. and Barbara A. Biederman of Lexington, MA, brother Scott Biederman and sister-in-law Patti Biederman of Holderness, NH, niece Kerri (Biederman) Dutile of Meredith, NH and nephew Bryan Biederman of Meredith, NH. Eric enjoyed spending time with his great-nieces and nephews, Reese and Hayden Dutile and Arpin and Wilx Biederman. He is also survived by his aunt Carol Halton and her husband Fred Halton and cousins Kevin Kiely and his spouse Sherry, Kathy Brotherton and her spouse Jim, Susie Ennis and her spouse Tom, Karen Fichtel and her spouse Ed and many second cousins. A Memorial Service will take place at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Road in Lexington, MA on August 16, 2019 at 11 am. Donations in his name can be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, PO Box 296, Sudbury, MA 01776. Mayhew Funeral Home 603-279-4007



View the online memorial for Eric C. BIEDERMAN Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019