|
|
BARISANO, Eric Douglas Passed away suddenly at his home in Lund, Sweden at the age of 50.
He was a loving father to his daughter, Melissa Svantesson, son to Jim Barisano and Gail Treddin, and stepmother Karen Tucker-Barisano, brother to Caryn, Vanessa and Jill and Jay, and dearly loved by many relatives and friends in Sweden and the USA. Eric was a gifted teacher, helping immigrants to Sweden learn the Swedish language. He enjoyed playing basketball on the Lund Basket team and doing stand-up comedy. A Service in Celebration of Eric's Life will be held on All Souls Day, Saturday, November 2nd, at 11:00 am at First Church Unitarian, 19 Foster Street, Littleton, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019