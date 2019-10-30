Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC BARISANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC DOUGLAS BARISANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC DOUGLAS BARISANO Obituary
BARISANO, Eric Douglas Passed away suddenly at his home in Lund, Sweden at the age of 50.

He was a loving father to his daughter, Melissa Svantesson, son to Jim Barisano and Gail Treddin, and stepmother Karen Tucker-Barisano, brother to Caryn, Vanessa and Jill and Jay, and dearly loved by many relatives and friends in Sweden and the USA. Eric was a gifted teacher, helping immigrants to Sweden learn the Swedish language. He enjoyed playing basketball on the Lund Basket team and doing stand-up comedy. A Service in Celebration of Eric's Life will be held on All Souls Day, Saturday, November 2nd, at 11:00 am at First Church Unitarian, 19 Foster Street, Littleton, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -