GALVIN, Eric James Of Dedham, July 30, 2020. Beloved son of Mary (Banville) Galvin of Bedford and James J. Galvin Jr. of Dedham. Brother of Andrew P. Galvin and Emily J. Galvin. Nephew of Robin Galvin Fink of Florida and Paulette Galvin of Natick. Also survived by several cousins and Gabby Horth, the love of his life. Eric served in the U.S. Army from 2008-2010 with an honorable discharge. He was a noted artist of Boston, Florida, and originally from Lynn and Andover. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, August 7 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108, nechv.org. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020