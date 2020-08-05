Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
12:45 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC GALVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC JAMES GALVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC JAMES GALVIN Obituary
GALVIN, Eric James Of Dedham, July 30, 2020. Beloved son of Mary (Banville) Galvin of Bedford and James J. Galvin Jr. of Dedham. Brother of Andrew P. Galvin and Emily J. Galvin. Nephew of Robin Galvin Fink of Florida and Paulette Galvin of Natick. Also survived by several cousins and Gabby Horth, the love of his life. Eric served in the U.S. Army from 2008-2010 with an honorable discharge. He was a noted artist of Boston, Florida, and originally from Lynn and Andover. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, August 7 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108, nechv.org. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -