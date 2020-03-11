Boston Globe Obituaries
ERIC JOSEF FINNERTY


1989 - 2020
ERIC JOSEF FINNERTY Obituary
FINNERTY, Eric Josef Age 30, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly March 9th. Beloved son of Joanne R. (Saraczynski) and Thomas E. Finnerty, Jr. of Milton. Brother of Thomas E. Finnerty, III of Punta Gorda, FL and Joanne Tham and her husband Sein of Braintree. Proud uncle of Sean Tham and one on the way, expected in July. Grandson of Thomas E. Finnerty, Sr. of South Boston and the late Barbara M. Finnerty and the late Josef and Anna Saraczynski. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Saturday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Marys Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -