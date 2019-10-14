Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Cambridge, MA
View Map
HAMMER, Eric, M. Age 68, after a long illness, he passed away at the hospital peacefully. He is survived by his love and longtime companion Pam LaClair, his son Eric A.G. Hammer, his brother John A. Hammer and his wife Joyce. Eric attended Rindge Technical High School in Cambridge and lived most of his life in Revere, where he was a roofer and a painter. He loved baseball, darts, country music, and humor. Visiting Hours: Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-8PM, at Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt.129), LYNN. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11AM, at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please meet directly at the cemetery gate for Graveside Services. Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
