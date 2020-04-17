Home

KRAMER, Eric M. Of Newton, April 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late Albert and Denise (Colitz) Kramer. Husband of Marjory Fair-Kramer. Loving father of Ariel Rubin, Melissa Rubinsky and Carolyn Kramer. Proud grandfather of Shai, Talya, Lev, Adina and Aaron. Brother of Deborah Kramer Zamcheck and Lauren Teller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
