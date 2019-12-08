|
GRAY, Eric W. It is with great sadness that the family of Eric W. Gray announces his passing, after a brief illness, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the age of 72. Eric will be forever remembered by his children Erik (Jennifer), Heather and Janel (Jason) Gaffney. Eric will also be fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Kassidy, Eryka, Jared, Julia and Grayson and by his great-grandson, Shane. Eric was predeceased by his parents Gernald and Sonja (Forsberg) and brother George. Eric was born and raised in Reading. He raised his family in Stoneham, and had recently moved to San Antonio, TX. He was a Teamster and worked at RIS Paper Company for more than 30 years. A Celebration of Eric's Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00pm, at the First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Stoneham, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019