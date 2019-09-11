|
SCHMITT, Erich Of Newton, MA, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Sandhausen, Germany, he was the son of Christof and Katharina (Kirchgaessner) Schmitt. He grew up in Sandhausen and was only a 17 year old young man when drafted into the German Army at the end of World War ll. He went to Heidelberg and Karlsruhe University, earning a PhD in Computer Engineering and Science, and then worked for the University's Fraunhofer Institute as a professor and Research Director of Emerging Applied Science in the areas of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence. He was then recruited and moved to the US by Bell Aerosystems, a contracting firm with NASA. He would leave Bell to help develop the Computer Engineering and Computer Science programs at SUNY Buffalo. After retiring from SUNY Buffalo, he continued his personal research and worked on a consulting basis into his 90's. He was a beloved teacher and a scientist with superior knowledge. His students described him as a nurturing, giving, inspiring, and kind teacher. Erich was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elfriede; brother, Richard Schmitt and sisters, Martl Epple, Hilde Scheuring and Friedl Schmitt. He is survived by his daughter Sabine M. Schmitt and her partner Patricia M. Natale and his grandsons, Kaden and Noah Natale-Schmitt, as well as many nieces, nephews and their children. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton, MA. GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019