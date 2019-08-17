|
MAZMANIAN, Erik On Monday, August 12, 2019, Erik Smith Mazmanian passed away at the age of 38 after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. Erik was born on January 30, 1981 in Newton, Massachusetts to Brian and Carol (Greenwald) Mazmanian. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in 2003 with the Phi Beta Kappa distinction and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management in 2012. Erik held various business positions in Washington, DC, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago over 15 years, and was most recently a vice president at FirstFuel, an energy analytics company. On August 16, 2014, he married Nicole Staple in Victor, Idaho, and they lived together in Chicago. Erik was a star athlete early in his life, winning multiple soccer state championships and captaining his high school and college lacrosse teams. He was named a lacrosse All-American in 1999 at Newton North High School. Erik was deeply passionate about music and influenced the musical tastes and experiences of so many throughout his life. In his later years he developed a devotion to combating climate change and made significant contributions to this cause through his professional work and personal efforts. He was known for his intellectual curiosity, adventurous spirit, intelligence, kindness, loyalty, intensity and wry sense of humor. Erik is survived by his parents Brian and Carol, his wife Nicole, his twin brother Daniel, his nieces Kira and Ilana, and several cousins, aunts and uncles. A family burial service was held for Erik in Jackson, WY on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate Erik's life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Temple Reyim in Newton, Massachusetts at 1:00pm, followed by a reception at Temple Shalom in Newton. On Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27, Shiva will be observed at the home of Brian and Carol Mazmanian in Newton between 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council at act.nrdc.org/donate/force-for-nature "Can it be that I have not lived as one ought?" suddenly came into his head. "But how not so, when I've done everything as it should be done?" - Leo Tolstoy, The Death of Ivan Ilyich
