ERIK MICHAEL MITRANO
MITRANO, Erik Michael Of Burlington, passed away from a brain aneurysm on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at the young age of 33. Erik was the much-loved son of Paul and Adele (Johnson) Mitrano of Burlington. He was the loving brother of Paul, Jr. and girlfriend Krystelle Dagata. He was the grandson of Kathryn Johnson and the late Arthur Johnson of Medford and Joseph Mitrano and the late Judith Mitrano of Woburn. He was the much-loved nephew of Thomas and Sonja (Johnson) Murphy of Woburn, Donna (Mitrano) Taylor of Tewksbury, David and Ann Taylor of Merrimack, Joseph Mitrano, Jr. and his wife Sia Tsihlis Clark of Burlington and Charles and Noreen (Mitrano) Trudel of Ipswich, along with cousins David Taylor, Derek Taylor and Christianne Trudel. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Erik's name to The Make a Wish Foundation. https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?px=5567374&pg=personal&fr_id=3733#!#.X4szgVMpA0M For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
