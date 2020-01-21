|
MONTI, Erik Michael Aage 26, of Tewksbury, passed away on January 21, 2020. Erik was the cherished son of Michael Monti and Elaine (Kerrigan) Monti & his stepdad Alfred Scarfo of Saugus, dear brother of Lindsey Monti of Saugus, grandson of Richard Monti of Billerica, loving nephew of Maureen Kerrigan, Janet Manchester, Christopher Monti and Steven Monti, cousin of Elizabeth Perry, Matthew Perry, Christopher Perry, Nicole Perry, Joshua Manchester, Jacqueline Manchester and Jacob Manchester. Erik is also survived by his loving fiancé, Samantha Madore of Tewksbury, her parents Thomas and Lisa Madore, her siblings Shelby & Michael Patenaude and Thomas Madore, II and their nieces Michaela, Grace and Kendall Patenaude. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, January 25th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 24th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Erik's name may be to the MSPCA, Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020