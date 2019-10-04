Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St Agatha's Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIL LIGONDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIL LIGONDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIL LIGONDE Obituary
LIGONDE, Eril Of Lowell, Sept. 28, beloved father of Tatiana Ligonde of Lowell and Ariel Ligonde of Lynn. Step father of Breanna Rowlette and Jordan Rowlette both of Lowell. Grandfather of Kyrie & Noah Ligonde of Lowell and Leo Reinoso of Lynn. Son of Michelin Ligonde of Mattapan. Brother of Emmanuel Ernest of Milton, Myrna Cesar of GA, and Fenel Ligonde, Jr. of Mattapan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Agatha's Church, Milton, Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, October 11, 5-8 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eril's memory may be sent to Correctional Peace Officer Foundation, P.O. Box 348390, Sacramento, CA, 95834-8390. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now