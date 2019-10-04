|
|
LIGONDE, Eril Of Lowell, Sept. 28, beloved father of Tatiana Ligonde of Lowell and Ariel Ligonde of Lynn. Step father of Breanna Rowlette and Jordan Rowlette both of Lowell. Grandfather of Kyrie & Noah Ligonde of Lowell and Leo Reinoso of Lynn. Son of Michelin Ligonde of Mattapan. Brother of Emmanuel Ernest of Milton, Myrna Cesar of GA, and Fenel Ligonde, Jr. of Mattapan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Agatha's Church, Milton, Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, October 11, 5-8 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eril's memory may be sent to Correctional Peace Officer Foundation, P.O. Box 348390, Sacramento, CA, 95834-8390. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019