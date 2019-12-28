Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
PASCAL, Erin Emlock, 40, Allison Joyce Pascal, 4 and Andrew James Pascal, 1 Of West Roxbury, passed away on December 25th, 2019. The mother and children are survived by their devoted husband, and loving father, Adam Pascal. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY, in honor of the Pascal family, on Monday, December 30th, from 5-7 pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral Service private. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons

Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
