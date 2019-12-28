|
PASCAL, Erin Emlock, 40, Allison Joyce Pascal, 4 and Andrew James Pascal, 1 Of West Roxbury, passed away on December 25th, 2019. The mother and children are survived by their devoted husband, and loving father, Adam Pascal. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY, in honor of the Pascal family, on Monday, December 30th, from 5-7 pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral Service private. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons
Funeral Home
Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019