HEALY, Erin M. Lifelong resident of Roslindale, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of Stephen and Margaret (Rudenauer) Healy. Loving sister of Kelley Healy-Zayas and her husband Angel, Sr., and Lindsay Healy-Curtis and her husband Christopher, Sr. Devoted aunt of Angel, Jr., Ashley, and Aubrey Zayas, and Christopher "CJ" Curtis. Cherished niece of Dotty Sullivan and her husband John, Rev. John Healy and his late wife Mary, Robert Healy, Carol Healy, Janice Wright, Thomas Healy and his wife Susan, Paul Healy and his wife Lisa, and the late Eleanor "Nancy" Spurr, as well as Diane Foster and her husband Herbert "Butch," Robert Rudenauer and his wife Margaret, John Rudenauer and his wife Terry, Lisa Richardson and her late husband Robert, Lori Newton and her husband Paul, and the late Francis Rudenauer. She is also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Graduate of Everest Institute/Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, Hyde Park High School, Holy Name School. Erin was certified as a dental assistant, she enjoyed working and interacting with her patients. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, October 9th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, October 10th at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum church capacity is 120. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for wake and funeral. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Erin's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
