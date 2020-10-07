1/1
ERIN M. HEALY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEALY, Erin M. Lifelong resident of Roslindale, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of Stephen and Margaret (Rudenauer) Healy. Loving sister of Kelley Healy-Zayas and her husband Angel, Sr., and Lindsay Healy-Curtis and her husband Christopher, Sr. Devoted aunt of Angel, Jr., Ashley, and Aubrey Zayas, and Christopher "CJ" Curtis. Cherished niece of Dotty Sullivan and her husband John, Rev. John Healy and his late wife Mary, Robert Healy, Carol Healy, Janice Wright, Thomas Healy and his wife Susan, Paul Healy and his wife Lisa, and the late Eleanor "Nancy" Spurr, as well as Diane Foster and her husband Herbert "Butch," Robert Rudenauer and his wife Margaret, John Rudenauer and his wife Terry, Lisa Richardson and her late husband Robert, Lori Newton and her husband Paul, and the late Francis Rudenauer. She is also survived by many dear cousins and friends. Graduate of Everest Institute/Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, Hyde Park High School, Holy Name School. Erin was certified as a dental assistant, she enjoyed working and interacting with her patients. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, October 9th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, October 10th at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum church capacity is 120. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for wake and funeral. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Erin's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
08:30 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved