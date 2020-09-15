HOWARD, Erin Marie Of Holbrook, formerly of Randolph, age 51, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Robert F. Howard, her mother Barbara J. Howard (Rabbitt) and her sister Patricia A. Hayes (Howard). She was loved and cared for by her sister Mary Lepisto (Howard) and her husband Charles of Lititz, PA; and her brother Brian Howard, and his wife Leah of Randolph. Erin loved her nieces and nephews, Jillian, Kaitlyn and Brian Howard; and Kristin, Patrick and Michael Hayes. To commemorate the kindness and support the Randolph community provided our family in our times of need, from when our Dad died in 1973 and again after Erin's tragic accident in 1989, we ask you to consider a donation to the Randolph Covid-19 Relief Fund in Erin's memory. We have many residents that are struggling to pay bills, and making decisions between food, rent or medicine. Donations can be mailed to Randolph Town Hall c/o Randolph Covid-19 Relief Fund; 41 South Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368. To ensure everyone's health during these uncertain times, a private Service and Burial was held at Knollwood Memorial park, Canton, MA. Arrangements by the Hurley Funeral Home, RANDOLPH. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Erin Marie HOWARD