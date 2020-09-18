1/
ERMA A. (ARONSON) LEVY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEVY, Erma A. (Aronson) Age 90, lifelong resident of Winthrop, beloved wife of the late David Levy with whom she shared 67 years of marriage, died Sept. 18th at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers. Devoted mother of Howard & Angela Levy & Ellen & Richard Halperin. Loving daughter of the late Sumner & Shirley (Yoffa) Aronson. Dear sister of the late Arthur Aronson. Loving Nana of Scott Rosen, Eric Halperin & Adam Halperin.Past president of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Sisterhood. Private Graveside Services will be held at Vilkomir Cemetery, Broadway (Rte. 99), Melrose. Contributions in her memory may be made to Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152 or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Levy family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved