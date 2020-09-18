LEVY, Erma A. (Aronson) Age 90, lifelong resident of Winthrop, beloved wife of the late David Levy with whom she shared 67 years of marriage, died Sept. 18th at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
, Danvers. Devoted mother of Howard & Angela Levy & Ellen & Richard Halperin. Loving daughter of the late Sumner & Shirley (Yoffa) Aronson. Dear sister of the late Arthur Aronson. Loving Nana of Scott Rosen, Eric Halperin & Adam Halperin.Past president of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Sisterhood. Private Graveside Services will be held at Vilkomir Cemetery, Broadway (Rte. 99), Melrose. Contributions in her memory may be made to Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152 or Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Levy family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com
Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900