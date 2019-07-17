Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
NARDONE, Ermelinda M. "Emily" (D'Ovidio) Resident of Arlington for over 76 years. Passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the proud age of 106. Born in East Boston to the late Giacomo D'Ovidio and Amalia (DeSantis). Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Alexander Nardone. Loving mother of Marie Nardone of Arlington, and James B. Nardone of Whitinsville. Dear sister of the late Ann D. Solari, Dora V. Masi, Rose D. Masi, John G., Ralph J., and Vito D'Ovidio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Emily loved travel, art, bingo, and casinos. Relatives and friends invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, from 9-11am, immediately followed by a Service at 11am. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
