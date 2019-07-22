|
MAGNO, Ermine J. "Woody" Of Stoneham, formerly of Reading, Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Jean (Toussaint) Magno. Devoted father of Dennis C. Curran and his wife Gale, Dolores Souther and Gloria DeCicco and her husband Gary. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Carmen and Edith (DeSantis) Magno. Loving brother of the late Dolores Magno. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Woody's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, from 10am to 1pm. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 1pm. Interment will be in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Please consider making donation in Woody's Memory to Royal Meadow View Center, 134 North St., North Reading, MA 01864. For information, directions, and to leave an online condolence
www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019