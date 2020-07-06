|
PETZ, Erna Erna Petz passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was 88 years old; born September 21, 1931. Erna was married for 61 years to Frank Petz, who died in 2018. Erna and Franz immigrated to the United States in 1958 and settled in Allentown, PA. Erna worked as a seamstress for her entire career. Upon retirement, the couple relocated to Boca Raton, FL and subsequently, after Franz's death, Erna moved to greater Boston to be with family. Erna is survived by two sons and their families, Frank Petz of Wellesley and his wife, Abbie, and children, Frankie, Suzie, Tommy, and Edie; Donald Petz of Libertyville, IL and his wife, Debbie, and children, Dillon, Taylor, and Haley. Erna loved to cook, bake, and sing. But most of all, she loved her children and thoroughly enjoyed being Oma to her seven grandchildren. Erna Petz loved life. Services will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020