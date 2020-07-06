Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERNA PETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNA PETZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNA PETZ Obituary
PETZ, Erna Erna Petz passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was 88 years old; born September 21, 1931. Erna was married for 61 years to Frank Petz, who died in 2018. Erna and Franz immigrated to the United States in 1958 and settled in Allentown, PA. Erna worked as a seamstress for her entire career. Upon retirement, the couple relocated to Boca Raton, FL and subsequently, after Franz's death, Erna moved to greater Boston to be with family. Erna is survived by two sons and their families, Frank Petz of Wellesley and his wife, Abbie, and children, Frankie, Suzie, Tommy, and Edie; Donald Petz of Libertyville, IL and his wife, Debbie, and children, Dillon, Taylor, and Haley. Erna loved to cook, bake, and sing. But most of all, she loved her children and thoroughly enjoyed being Oma to her seven grandchildren. Erna Petz loved life. Services will be held at a later date to be determined.

View the online memorial for Erna PETZ
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -