|
|
BOTTI, Ernest A. Of Waltham, formerly of Newton, November 9, 2019. Husband of Marguerite J. "Rita" (Falco) Botti and the late Anna Maria (DiTrapani) Botti. Father of Karen M. DiTrapani of Albuquerque, NM, Andrew P. Botti of Andover, Lisa A. Botti of Belt, MT and David D. Botti of Queens, NY. Grandfather of Madeleine and Paul Botti, Petyr, Teryn, Joshua, Gabriel and Daniel Botti-Anderson. Brother of Norma Carnes of Milford and the late Anna Montone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ernie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, November 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to TAPS (The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), 3033 Wilson Blvd., Third Floor, Arlington, VA 22201 www.taps.org For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019