|
|
CHRISTMAS, Ernest A. Age 86, of Dorchester, died at home on October 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Stella and Ernest Christmas, he leaves his loving wife Lucy (Harris) Christmas of Dorchester, six children: Junior Christmas and his wife Joanne of Roslindale, Yvette Carrethers and her husband Robert of Phoenix, AZ, and Joan Edwards, Ingrid Christmas, Sharon Christmas and Lindon Christmas, all of Dorchester; ten grandchildren: Jermaine, Kenrick, Camella, Shawn, Shanesha, Jack, James, Jael, Antonio, Sayvaun and Snowy, and great-grandchildren Zaniyah, Zoe and Jaxon; he was the brother of Rudolph Christmus of Tennessee and Gloria Hopkinson of London, and brother-in-law of Iona Christmus, Elsie Williams and Wendy Joseph. He was a special uncle to Diana (Annie) and Lauryn, Cecil, Rudolph, Oliver and Joy. Ernest was born and raised in Guyana and came to Boston in 1971. He was a skilled welder by trade and worked at General Dynamics for many years before retiring from Hodge Boiler Works in 1999. Ernest was a hard worker, a wonderful provider to his family and a friend to all. He enjoyed fixing things around the house, talking to his friends on the phone, watching old Westerns and the Golden Girls, listening to country music, doing crossword puzzles and meeting "the guys" at Dunkin Donuts. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved Lucy. A Viewing will be held at 9am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy., ROSLINDALE, MA 02131. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:30am followed by Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, honor Ernest with laughter and a smile. Commit random acts of kindness and expect nothing in return. Joseph Russo Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Ernest A. CHRISTMAS
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019