LESSARD, Ernest A. Of Winthrop, April 14, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Muriel (Fredericks) and the loving father of David and Karen Lessard, Mary and Charles McGrail, Richard and Jane Lessard, Kathryn and Robert Dixon, Nancy and Patrick Feeley, Linda and Mark Sirois and Donna and Chester Farland. Dear brother of Jeanette Schultz and the late Robert Lessard, Cecile Tillinghast and Germaine Cunningham. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Interment in Winthrop Cemetery was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020