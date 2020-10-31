1/1
BROWN, Ernest C. "Ernie" Jr. Age 78, of DeBary, Florida, formerly of Falmouth and Medford, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Edwina (Jablonsky) Brown and two sons. Older son, Ernest "Ernie," III resides in Dracut, MA with his wife, Christine, and two sons, Tyler and Cameron. Younger son, Ryan resides in Sanford, FL with his wife, Anne-Marie and two sons, Chase and Cooper. Ernie is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Mangan from Medford, the wife of the late James Mangan, as well as brother, Thomas Brown from Wilmington, MA and his wife Mary. Ernie was born on September 16th, 1942, in Everett, MA, to the late Ernest C. Brown, Sr. and Josephine (Long) Brown. He was raised in both Somerville and Medford. Ernie attended Medford Vocational School. After several years working for American Airlines, he went on to serve the State of Massachusetts for 25 years, working first at the State Treasurer's Office and later the Middlesex Sheriff's Department. Ernie lived by the motto "We're not here for a long time - we are here for a good time." He lived the motto well, enjoying many memorable moments with friends and family over the years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Ernie's family on Wednesday, November 4th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM with social distancing protocols, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. On Thursday, November 5th, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ernest's name to the VITAS Community Connections please select the Volusia/Flagler designation. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
