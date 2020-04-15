|
NASIF, Ernest C. Jr. "Buzzy" Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury. On the evening of April 13th, Buzzy was reunited in heaven with his first-born daughter Christina. He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife Jenay (Perry). His daughters and his sons-in-law who he loved as his own, Renay Beers and her husband Frank of Dedham, Melanie McNally and her husband Joseph of Westwood, and Victoria Wesalowski and her husband Mark of Dedham, will forever carry memories of him in their broken hearts. Buzzy leaves behind 12 grandchildren; Ella, Cassandra, Kylie and Amira Beers; Joseph Jr., Vanessa, Samuel and Reese McNally; and Juliette, Alexander, Bennett and Hayden Wesalowski, who were blessed to have had the pleasure of calling him "Doo," and lucky enough to have memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives. Also survived by his brother and best friend Gerald Nasif and his sister Elissa Ferris, as well as a large extended family, and many close friends he considered family. Buzzy's family was the light of his life and he was the center of their world. Buzzy's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of making a donation, his family asks that you allow him to live on by telling someone who didn't have the pleasure of meeting him, a story about the amazing man that he was. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020