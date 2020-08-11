|
ACKLEY, Ernest "Ted" E. III Of Belmont, Aug. 10, 2020. Husband of the late Nancy Ackley (Durocher). Loving father of Doug Ackley and his wife Mary Staropoli, Meghan Ackley and Caitlin Reeves and her husband Jared. Cherished grandfather of Sadie, Keira, David, Carly, Maggie and Ethan. Devoted partner of Joanne Perrotta. Brother of the late Carol Woods. A Graveside Service will be held in the Belmont Cemetery, 121 Grove Street, Belmont on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Donations may be made in memory to Teen Empowerment. 392 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611 or a cause of your choice. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020