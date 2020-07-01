|
MONRAD, Ernest E. Family and Friends Deeply Mourn the Loss of Ernest E. Monrad Beloved Ernest "Ernie" E. Monrad, passed away in his sleep on June 27, 2020 at 90 years old. He was devoted to his family, his work and the field of education. For over 60 years, Ernie was a fixture in the Boston business community. After graduating from Choate in 1947, Ernie entered Harvard College, where he was a member of the Lampoon, President of the Fox Club, Board member of the Hasting Pudding Club, and Manager of the Harvard Baseball team. After graduating from Harvard in 1951, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Haffenreffer, after which he spent 2 years in military service, and then earned a law degree at the University of Virginia. In 1960, Ernie joined one of the nation's first high-yield mutual funds, Northeast Investors Trust. Under Ernie's leadership as its Chairman, Northeast grew from a very small fund to an asset management group with more than $3 billion under management. Tireless in dedication to his work, Ernie journeyed regularly to his office until his 88th year. Ernie also served on the Boards of the Boston Five Savings Bank, Century Shares Trust, Furman Lumber, and the New America High Income Fund. For over three decades, Ernie was a member of Boston's Commercial Club. In giving back to the field of education, particularly in Boston, Ernie established endowed chairs at Harvard in Economics, Russian Studies and World Christianity. Ernie served as National Chair of the John Harvard Society for 12 years and as Chairman of the Harvard College Fund. He also served on numerous other committees at Harvard, including the Committee on University Resources and the Visiting Committee to the Russian Research Center, and was Vice President for Finance of the Harvard Varsity Club. In appreciation for his volunteerism, commitment and loyalty to Harvard, Ernie was honored and grateful to have received several awards, particularly the Harvard Medal of 1991 from the Harvard Alumni Association, as well as the Richard T. Flood '27 Award in 2001 and the David T. W. McCord '21 Award in 2011. Ernie was also past Chairman of the Board of Boston's Simmons College, Chairman of the Board, a Trustee and Chairman Emeritus of the Fessenden School, a Trustee and Treasurer of Beaver Country Day School, President of the Parents Association of St. Paul's School in Concord, NH, and a member of the Investment Committee of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. He was a longtime member of The Country Club, The Somerset Club, and Mill Reef Club in Antigua. Ernie is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Betty, about whom Ernie frequently declared, "marrying her was the best thing I ever did." He also leaves behind three children and their spouses, Dr. Ernest Scott Monrad of New York, Bruce Haffenreffer Monrad of Boston, and Elizabeth Monrad Shuman of Florida, along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Ernie was proud of his Danish heritage, with both parents of Danish descent and his great-great-grandfather having been Denmark's Prime Minister, Member of Parliament, drafter of the Danish Constitution and Bishop of the Lutheran Church. A small family Burial Service was held on July 2, 2020. Given the current health environment, a Memorial Service may be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made to the benefit of the Lutheran Church of the Newtons, 1310 Centre St., Newton Centre, MA 02459.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020