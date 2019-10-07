|
LOMBARD, Ernest F. "Ernie" Of Medford, October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (McCarthy) Lombard. Devoted father of Laurie Panacopoulos and her husband Ross of Salem, Kerry Alvino and her husband Stephen of Plum Island, Susan Regan and her husband John of N. Reading and David Lombard of Framingham. Brother of Elizabeth Martin and her husband Paul of Exeter, NH. Ernie thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren Alexis, Charles, Erica Panacopoulos, Shannon, Molly, Justin Alvino, Jared, Sam, Mary, Meg Regan and Makayla and Savannah Lombard. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Ernie was a 1956 graduate of Somerville High School and served in the US Navy from 1959-1963. Ernie was a proud member of Teamsters Local 25 and was employed at UPS for over 30 years. For many years, Ernie was a member of the Somerville Elks, and later in his life he joined the Dante Club in Somerville. Ernie enjoyed family vacations at the New England Seacoast. He loved gardening, numbers, playing cards and the lottery, along with watching football and baseball. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning from 8:30-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Ernie would like you to spend time with your family, visit the ocean, and make toasts to enduring friendships. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019