FISHER, Ernest Of Westwood, formerly of Milton and Lincoln on Friday, June 14, 2019. Husband of the late Doris (Riman) Fisher. Loving father of Candace Gustafson, Margo Fisher-Martin, Peter Fisher, Hynda Kleinman and the late Douglas and Jody Beth Fisher. Adored grandfather of Adam Gustafson, Amanda Greuter, Ali Martin, Dana Kleinman, Ruth Duff, Tobias and Tina Fisher. Great-grandfather of Nicholas Fisher, Stephanie Fisher Levesque, Alex Fisher Levesque, Layla, Marley and Nora Gustafson, and Calder and Ava Duff. He was an Army veteran of WWII and a graduate of Harvard University class of 1943. Services at the Levine Chapels 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Monday, June 17 at 10:30am. Burial will be in Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance will be held following burial on Monday from 2:00–6:00pm at a place to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jody Beth Fisher Dean's Discretionary Fund at Harvard College, c/o Alumni and Development Services, 124 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 (please make check payable to Harvard College with Jody Beth Fisher's name on the memo line). Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019