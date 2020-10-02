CIAMPA, Ernest J. Of Cambridge on September 30. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (McQuilliam) Ciampa. Loving father of John and his wife Kathy of Lynnfield and Paul and his wife Mary of Cambridge. Dear grandfather to Charles, Francesca, Angelina, Matthew, Brendan and Nicholas. Brother of Theresa Feloney and the late Francis Ciampi, Anne Ventola and Walter Ciampa. Also survived by sister in-law Mary Lyons and many nieces and nephews. Ernest grew up in the Depression, one of five children. During his first year at Boston College, his country drafted him into service. He served in the Army and took part in the fateful Normandy invasion, landing at Omaha Beach. Following the war, he returned to BC and graduated in 1949. BC was one of his great passions in life, and he loved to attend football and hockey games. After BC, he used the remainder of his GI Bill to study accounting at Bentley College. Accounting became his career calling. With colleagues, he departed one of the major accounting firms and established their own firm, Calvin P Allyn and Associates. He worked there until the firm merged with Parent McLaughlin and Nangle in 1988, where he retired from in 1993. In the early 1960s, he met the love of his life, Margaret (McQuilliam). They were married in 1964 and had two sons, John and Paul. Ernest and Margaret were devoted to each other and to their families. Social events often involved large family gatherings. They relished Christmas Eve 7 Fish dinners with the Italian side, as well as the Irish family Christmas party. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, 6 in all. He regaled them with stories of life before technology. He is survived by his sister, Theresa, who lived just a few houses away. Ernest always had a sense of service as well. He was involved with the early days of West Cambridge Little League: starting with running the farm league, later as a coach and Treasurer. He was recruited by Cambridge to serve on the Citizens Proposition 2 ½ Task Force, which helped the City implement this new statute. In retirement, he served as a volunteer for the Saint Vincent DePaul society, as well as volunteering time assisting elders with their annual tax filings. He will be remembered for his kindness, his decency, and his integrity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society at svdpboston.com/donate.php
or the Boston College Flynn Fund at flynnfund.bceagles.com
. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass held in the St. Peter Parish of Cambridge with interment to be held privately in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
.